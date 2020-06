Money O’clock is a Hip hop and Trap banger by new artist MJ Collabo as he introduces himself to the Rap and Entertainment scene.

On this brand new record, MJ Collabo talks about money, its importance, and his artistic mastery came to play as he delivers on this amazing rap tune.

Listen, Stream and Download “Money O’clock” by the new kid on the block – MJ Collabo. CONNECT WITH MJ COLLABO – Facebook: https: facebook.com/mjcollabofanpage, Twitter: @mj_collabo, Instagram: @mjcollabo

Listen Up!