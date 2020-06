Lil-Dee releases a brand new single titled “RISE”.

Lil-Dee new single, “Rise” showcases his rich lyrical content and his ability to dazzle on slow beats to produce a meaningful sound.

“Rise” is a song with a powerful and good message that will make you stronger and believe more in yourself. Also his latest studio effort which was produced By Playbobgini.

DOWNLOAD: Lil dee - Rise (9.4 MiB, 40 hits)