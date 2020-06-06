Kirem Ephizy releases his first-ever official single under “Music Bread Empire”, He is a graduate of Economics from the prestigious Maradona University Okija, and is half Nigerian and half Cameroonian, this song is one of many beautiful tunes that is sure to make rounds, it’s a tune you’d love to sing along to and it’s for anyone who has ever fallen in love.

Kirem Ephizy is a versatile artist but here goes this R&B Pop for your listening pleasure don’t forget to follow @ephizy_official for more

DOWNLOAD: Kirem Ephizy - Set My Soul On Fire (4.0 MiB, 39 hits)