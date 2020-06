JEHIZ ENTERTAINMENT, a record label with her headquarters in Lagos Nigeria, releases its first all stars single titled KILODE depicting the struggle of the common people in the society.

The song features in house artist such as Jack E.L , Dr Tonez , Steps, Eru & Nimo

Produced by KIIUZ.

DOWNLOAD: Jehiz Entertainment - Kilode (Prod. Kiuz) (6.7 MiB, 15 hits)