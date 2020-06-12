Hiltz Entertainment act, Ikechukwu Ejiofor professionally known as Ikayh, serves up the lead single “Toxic” off his forthcoming EP “The Life Of Ikayh” which is slated to be released later in the month.

“Toxic” sees the artiste dive deep into the uncertainties of life, battles he fights on a daily basis while praying that God takes control and hoping for a better future.

“Toxic” was produced by Segun Aniyi, mixed and mastered by Bond.

Get “Toxic” on music stores: https://fanlink.to/ikayhtoxic

