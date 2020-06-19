MUSIC: Idowest x Patoranking – Shamaya

Indigenous rapper, Idowest dishes out a potential street banger! titled “Shamaya” which features Patoranking. The DMW act employs the service of the King of Dancehall to deliver a dance tune/Anthem for his fans and lovers of street pop records & fast tempo club bangers. This song produced by HySaint is heavy, it would burst speakers and hype your mood.

“Shamaya” is Idowest first single this year 2020, his last output were; ‘Set Awon‘ and ‘Owale‘ featuring Phyno released late 2019. The record is a potential jam, it got some catchy lyrics, lamba and sing along rhymes…

Listen and Enjoy below

  DOWNLOAD: Idowest x Patoranking – Shamaya (3.9 MiB, 58 hits)

Tags:IdowestPatorankingShamaya
Ghostavo 360

