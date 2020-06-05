ICE BOY with real names “Nkemjika Sunday Onunaku“ has released the highly anticipated single dubbed “KPAPUTA YA”.

This is the second song from the new wave South African based Igbotic indigenous rapper/singer in 2020 who is officially signed to a South Africa based record label company known as UKELLE RECORDS.

After his earlier single titled “URU ALA” which went viral, This new joint tagged “KPAPUTA YA” is a major banger and has been endorsed by a lot of celebrities, A&R and music lovers.

Produced by Oshow Beatz, Mixed and Mastered by SUKA SOUNDS. The song ‘KPAPUTA YA’ is available across all digital music stores.

