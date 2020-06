Kekes Nation frontier Hycent teams up with Jaywon and Erigga to present a remix version of “Ororo”.

Think of a tune you can start up the day with, Then this tune will be suitable for your playlist.

For every hustler, all we pray for is to make it big, that’s why we all need “Ororo” on our heads.

Song was produced by Cypress Hit.

DOWNLOAD: Hycent ft. Jaywon & Erigga - Ororo (Remix) (4.7 MiB, 46 hits)

