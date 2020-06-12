GMG Boss – Matter …

With ‘Story of My Life’ still enjoying airplay across radio & TV stations nationwide, GMG Boss returns to burst our speakers with a brand new jam titled “Matter“.

This is definitely a hit on arrival and will be the next anthem on the streets. Centered around the current trend on who will settle various matters, GMG boss takes us on a roller coaster ride on the beat produced by Egar Boi & mixed by Supa!

“Matter” is a highly anticipated song, as GMG Boss has been teasing his fans with snippets since the trend took over on social media. The sing along song with a good vibe will surely take the trend to another level.

Listen & download “Matter” by GMG Boss below:

DOWNLOAD: GMG Boss - Matter (5.3 MiB, 39 hits)