Fast Rising talented Nigerian Singer/Songwriter, Geezay releases a brand new song titled “Balling“. This smashing hit will impressive you at first play, Pure Afrobeat vibe infused with a dance mid pop sound.

“Balling” is all about a hot girl in the club that turns up the most, she got a vibe that makes everyone want her on the dance floor.

“Balling” is produced by “Mykah” mixed and mastered by “Irish Mix”… Listen and Enjoy!

Connect with Geezay on social media: @official_geezay

DOWNLOAD: Geezay - Balling (11.2 MiB, 35 hits)