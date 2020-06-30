Cameroonian born but Boston Massachusetts based gospel music minister, Dew Keyz debuts with a lovely worship anthem titled “Let Your Power Flow”.

The song depicts an indent need for revival, a reverbing anthem about the flow of God’s Power.

While narrating the inspiration behind the song, according to Dew, this isn’t far fetched from the still-voice of the Holy Spirit in a place of prayers.

In his own words; Dew Keyz asserts that ‘This piece played in my spirit on a beautiful Saturday morning while waiting for choir members to come as I played the piano.

Immediately I starting writing the lyrics I got and played the melody I heard on the piano.

Amazingly we learned the lines so quick, from that Saturday, it became a standard song for ministration and that has always been an atmosphere of His presence and the miraculous each time we minister this song

I then decided to record the song and bless Nations in 2019 but the project ended halfway done because of the COVID-19 issue”

The amazing tune was produced by the amazing HillsPlay and with close assistance from Jaay Soul Studios.

Stating furthermore, Dew recaps that his biggest inspiration in life is the act of worship. Few understand that worship is by revelation and encounter and not by talent . Revelation and encounter gives you an identity.

DOWNLOAD: Dew Keyz - Let Your Power Flow (Prod. HillsPlay) (13.0 MiB, 16 hits)