Courageouz is here again with new TUNE, different from his previous tracks “OWOMI” “AWE”, titled NO FORGET, is about Love, he has some key words to use with your lovers at home “when i pray i pray for you” “you dey gimme Ginger; UNDER SENIOR SQUAD RHYTHM “SSR”.

You just need to download, listen and reason along YOU GO KNOW SAY NA TRUE I DEY TALK Agba #Duagba #omoiyami #obalebagabitibalenciaga

DOWNLOAD: Courageouz - No Forget (4.1 MiB, 15 hits)