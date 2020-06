Chukzzy B is an uprising artists who is aspiring to become of Nigeria’s top artists. Chukzzy B made this song titled MY DREAM because he envision himself to making good music and been popular with the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, Phyno & Mr Flavour.

This song titled My Dream is a song from his heart and speaks his goals. Listen and Enjoy My Dreams by Chukzzy B.

DOWNLOAD: Chukzzy B - My Dream (4.8 MiB, 17 hits)