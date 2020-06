Chiver teams up with Gasky to bring you this song that is based on the harsh reality of the deltan music industry. This song is titled “Industry Fake (Sika)”.

Surprisingly, Gasky takes shots at king erigga in his verse. Listen to find out more. Download below.

DOWNLOAD: Chiver Ft. Gasky - Industry Fake (Sika) (4.6 MiB, 11 hits)