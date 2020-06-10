“Most Married Women Cheat On Their Husbands With Younger Boys” – Blessing Okoro

Controversial blogger, Blessing Okoro has stated that 85% of married women cheat on their husbands with younger boys.

She made this known as she spoke about the cause of married woman sleeping around with young boys.

Blessing in a recent video said the women cheat because of lack of satisfaction and communication.

She said;

“A lot of married woman are cheats. 85 percent of married woman sleep around”

It can be recalled that Blessing Okoro recently advised women to use a man as a ladder which they will climb to their destination.

She Said;

“I’m gonna ask you again. S3x is something everybody can give. 16-year olds, 15-year olds, 14-year olds, under-aged children these days can give s3x.

What can you give apart from s3x? Ask yourself that question as a woman. What is that thing I can give to people apart from sex? Most of you don’t think, most of you don’t reason, most of you don’t have a subconscious. Find out that thing you can give to people apart from sex.

As a woman, men are the ladders. A man is that ladder you are going to use to climb to your destination. Some of you will climb with the ladder. Some of you will stay with the ladder. Some of you will let the ladder fall on top of your head. But the smart women will climb with the ladder.”

