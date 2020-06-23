More Woes For Obaseki As Court Restrains Him From Participating In PDP Primaries

Justice E.A Obile of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has restrained Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Justice Obile gave the order in a suit filed by another PDP governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who insisted that Obaseki did not purchase PDP form or undergo screening within the time-table schedule.

The Court, which fixed hearing on the suit for Wednesday, June 24, 2020, also okayed accelerated hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

Joined in the suit were Prince Uche Secondus, Emmanuel Ogidi, Hon. Kingsley Chinda and Chief Derekeme Boyleyefa. Others are Senator James Manager and Hon. Barrister Ajibola Muraina as well as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obaseki resigned his membership from APC on June 16 and defected to PDP on June 19 with the hope of being the party’s flagbearer in the Edo state governorship election.







