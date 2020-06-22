Mocking Baby Mama’s Is The Reason Why Some Of You Don’t Have Kids – Gifty Powers

BBNaija reality star, Gifty Powers has stated that Nigeria is still in mental state because people don’t think and calculate before writing and speaking.

She made this known while calling out those that mock women who gave birth outside wedlock. She said that women who shame baby mamas are still battling to get pregnant for their partners or have been confirmed barren.

She advised them to focus on their current situation and leave the baby mamas who are happy with their kids in peace.

The reality star concluded her post by saying God won’t answer the prayer of women who seek for the fruit of the womb and yet they insult baby mamas.

See her post below;