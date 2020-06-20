Mercy Eke, Kim Oprah, Diane And Venita Show Off Their Hot Bikini Bodies (Photos)

Big brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke and some other ‘Pepper Dem‘ ladies, Diane Russet, Kim Oprah and Venita Akpofure are spending some girls time out together.

The reality TV stars took to Instagram to flaunt their banging bikini bodies, showing off their butts as they posed for photos by the pool. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Mercy wrote;

“Baddies to my left and my right🔥We sippin’ on that Ace, itsy-bitsy waist, pretty face👙”

Kim captioned the photos on her page; “A Dose of Melanin 💫💫.”

Venita also posted and wrote; “The Block is on 🔥🔥🔥 Cheeks & Cheques 🤎🤎🤎.”

