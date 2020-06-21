Mercy Aigbe’s Ex-husband, Lanre Gentry Hits Back After She Wished Herself A Happy Fathers’ Day

Asiwaju Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband of Mercy Aigbe, has replied the actress after she wished herself a Father’s Day.

The actress whose son with Lanre Gentry turned 10 three days ago, celebrated herself on Fathers’ Day, writing:

“Happy Father’s Day to me, to all the responsible fathers out there and all single parents who play the dual role, may we eat the fruits of our labour in Jesus name .Thank you Jehovah for Grace. Happy Sunday my lovelies.”

And Lanre Gentry took to his Instagram page to subtly reply the actress.

He wrote:

“Happy father’s day and happy Sunday to my good people all over the world. Any woman in the world that says happy father’s day to herself should prepare to be paying for the children’s school fees . Again happy father’s day to me.”