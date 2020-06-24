Mercy Aigbe Excited As She Hits 8 Million Followers On Instagram

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to express her excitement as her Instagram Family hits 8 million.

The 42-year-old beautiful thespian made this known in a recent post she shared on her official Instagram page yesterday, June 23.

Showing appreciation, she wrote; “Whoop! Whoop! 8 MILLION Amazing Followers! Thank you 🙏“

She also shared a screenshot of her page as evidence that she ain’t talking audio milestone.

For many celebrities, the amount of followers they have on their social media pages is very important to them as they use it to attract advertisers and also promote their own businesses.