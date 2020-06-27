Meet Miss Madu Agnes, Girl With The Highest 2020 JAMB Score (Photo)

Miss Maduafokwa Agnes Egoagwuagwu is currently trending following the unveiling of her details after she had the highest JAMB score in 2020 UTME.

Girl With The Highest 2020 JAMB Score

Miss Agnes emerged as the candidate with the highest UTME score for the year 2020 after she scored 365 out of 400.

She is the President of the Maths Club, and the 1st Assistant Head Girl of Louisville Girls High School Ijebu-Itele in Ogun State.

She wants to study Engineering, where she can apply mathematical concepts in solving societal challenges.

Agnes hails from Ihiala in Anambra State and she wrote her UTME on March 14th 2020 in St Michael Otedola Education Centre in Epe, Lagos State.

Recall that weeks ago, GistReel had published a list of Top 10 candidates with the highest JAMB scores in 2020 UTME.

She scored 72 in Use of English, 99 in Mathematics, 99 in Physics and 95 in Chemistry 95.

Maduafokwa applied to study Industrial Production Engineering at the prestigious University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Her details were first spilled by All School NG, an online school portal dedicated to helping students with school related information and has continued to go viral since then.