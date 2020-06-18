“May Your Relationship Be Sealed With A Wedding Soon” – Kemi Olunloyo Prays For Davido And Chioma

Controversial Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media to pray for celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma.

Kemi Olunloyo made her heartfelt prayer for the couple known in a recent tweet she shared on her Twitter page today, June 17.

She also asked God to bless the relationship of couple.

This is coming days after news of alleged domestic violence and breakup rocked Davido and Chioma’s relationship.

Kemi Olunloyo prays for Davido and Chioma

Many applauded her for making peace with Davido and Chioma after calling them out severally.

Even as Kemi Olunloyo prays for Davido and Chioma, some Twitter users insist that her post was just a covert mockery of the celebrity couple.

Refer to her post on Twitter below;

“God bless Davido and Chioma. May your relationship be SEALED with a wedding soon. May your marriage be blessed. So help you God! Chioma my lover will change to Chioma my wifey”

It should be recalled that several hours ago, Davido’s fiancee Chioma opened up on alleged domestic violence in their relationship.

In the public disclaimer she shared on her instagram page, Chioma debunked news that suggested Davido has been abusing her.

She said that news that said she fought with Davido and fractured his leg was also false.