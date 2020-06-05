“May My Old Body Be Your Portion” – Tonto Dikeh Curses Those Who Preach Against Cosmetics Surgery

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is one of the few Nollywood celebrities who is always proud and vocal about going under the knife.

The philanthropist and mother of one has shared a before and after picture of her body, cursing those who told her that cosmetics surgery is not good.

According to her, may her old body be their portion.

“Where are the aproko’s that said surgery is not good ooo???

May my old body be your portion m, Rolling eyes…(if I slap you? Your eyes will shift🥵🤣🤣🤣)

#ProudlyAcosmeticsurgerybaby #ConfidentandProud #teamIsurgery #Isurgery #Cokebottlebody” she wrote.

Recall that in 2017, the Rivers born thespian revealed that she has been extremely ashamed of her body and will be undergoing a cosmetic surgery.

“I am going to be having a cosmetic surgery, my body has been something that I have always been extremely ashamed of” she said.

In 2019, she revealed again that she will be undergoing another surgery.