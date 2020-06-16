Man Utd Player, Angel Gomes Reacts After Old Video Of Him Receiving Healing At TB Joshua’s Church Resurfaced Online

Manchester United Player, Angel Gomes has broken his silence after an old video surfaced on social media in which he was seen receiving prayer of healing at TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

In the now-viral video, which was shot in 2016, the talented attacking player identified himself as a 16-year-old whose parents are “huge fans” of the pastor.

He also narrated how frequent injuries including hip, groin and ankle, hindered him from playing in times of important tournaments, matches, and breakthrough moments.

“My name is Angel Gomes, I’m from Manchester. I’m sixteen. I play for the Manchester United Football Club. And I’ve been struggling really with injuries,” he said.

Reacting to the now viral video, the Manchester United Player wrote on twitter:

“Regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family at the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go. I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practicing my faith.

I didn’t really need to explain myself but a lot of people was asking me what the video was about. I was young at the time and if my parents thought something was best for Me I would do it. There are far more important issues out there in the world we can tackle.”

Watch video below:

Manchester United’s Angel Gomes went to T.B Joshua’s church for healing pic.twitter.com/TBYGR4xifH — JAGS (@EtniesJags) June 15, 2020