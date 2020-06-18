Man City Defender Garcia Out Of Hospital After Nasty Collision With Ederson

Eric Garcia has been released from hospital after a horrible collision with team-mate Ederson in Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was crashed into by the Brazilian goalkeeper late in the match and received several minutes of treatment on the pitch before he was carried off on a stretcher and in a neck brace while receiving oxygen.

Ederson tweeted a reassuring picture of the pair together on Thursday after City boss Pep Guardiola had admitted he was concerned about Garcia in a virtual press conference after the game.

“He is conscious, but he is going to be tested tonight because a kick in the head is always so dangerous,” he said.

Ederson collided with the Spanish defender when he was completing a clearance in the 80th minute, with City finishing the game with 10 men having already used all five substitutes.

But as well as the Brazilian goalkeeper’s tweet, City have also confirmed Garcia has been released from hospital and that he’ll be monitored in the coming days.

Their statement read:

“Eric Garcia has been released from hospital after suffering an injury during last night’s Premier League win over Arsenal. “Eric will be monitored in the coming days, ahead of a return to training and competitive action. Everyone at City wishes Eric a speedy recovery.”