Madam Kemi Olunloyo If You Love Davido, Say It Stop Attacking Him Or I Will Come For You – Lady Blows Hot (Video)

A video which is going viral on social media has captured the moment a lady called out Kemi Olunloyo for always attacking Davido.

According to the lady, Kemi’s constant shots at Davido has become irritating and disgusting. She said Kemi should stop attacking Davido over audio life because she loves audio.

She also warned Kemi to stop firing hate comments at Davido because she is a die-hard fan of the singer, and she is now ready to fight for him.

In her words;

“Someone needs to stop this woman asap what’s your deal with @davidoofficial @kemiolunloyo enough is enough ma.. You have to stop this, you keep tarnishing his image at every giving opportunity you have, are you been paid for this? Do you derive pleasure in bringing down others.. Please am a full blown Davido fan I won’t tolerate you bad mouthing him again.. Let’s respect our ages please”

Watch the video below;