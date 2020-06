M.I Abaga and Efya assists Larry Gaaga on ‘Hold On’

Gaaga Muzik head honcho, Larry Gaaga has released a brand new single entitled, “Hold On” featuring award-winning rapper, M.I Abaga and Ghanian songstress, Efya.

The inspirational record is one that would make us continue the fight in optimism that one day, the change we’ve all been waiting for would definitely come.

Listen below!

