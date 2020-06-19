Love In The Air! Super Eagles Star, Wilfred Ndidi Celebrates His Wife On Her Birthday With Lovely Photos

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, is celebrating his wife, Dinma, who is a year older today, June 19, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Ndidi shared these lovely photos of himself and his wife.

The 23-year-old football star then wrote: ‘Happy birthday my crown, as you turn a year older today. I pray that the Lord will make of you a great nation, HE will bless you and make you great and you shall be a blessing. HE will bless them that bless you and in you shall the families of the earth be blessed… LOVE YOU MY GUY.’

More photos below.