Linking Me With Naira Marley Flight Is Ridiculous – Fashola Tells Executive Jets Services Boss

Former Lagos Governor and current Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has reacted to a letter written by the Chairman of Executive Jets Services, Sam Iwuajoku, apologizing to the Federal Government after his company was banned by the Ministry of Aviation for conveying singer, Naira Marley, to Abuja from Lagos for a concert in violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

According to Fashola he has not travelled out of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, since March 22 so it is ridiculous for him to be linked with the flight that carried the singer.

On Monday, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika had announced the suspension of Executive Jets services during a Presidential Task Force briefing in Abuja, leading the chairman of the company to apologize saying he gave the approval for the flight thinking the passenger was the minister Fashola, as the flight manifesto contained the name Babatunde Fashola, not knowing that is was Naira Marley’s brother who also goes by the name Babatunde Fashola.