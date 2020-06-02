Legendary Singer, Majek Fashek Dies At 57

Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist, Majekodunmi Fasheke popularly known as Majek Fashek is dead.

Though the cause of the music legend’s death is still unclear at the moment but it was gathered that he died in a hospital in New York in the late hours of Monday June 1.

Cynthia Morgan’s former manager, Joy Tongo who confirmed Majek Fashek’s death wrote on Instagram;

“Legendary musician, Mr. Majek Fashek has passed on today in New York City. Majek Fashek was a talented man from my home town Benin City, Edo State. RIP”

Cynthia Morgan’s former manager, Joy Tongo who confirmed Majek Fashek’s death wrote on Instagram;

“Legendary musician, Mr. Majek Fashek has passed on today in New York City. Majek Fashek was a talented man from my home town Benin City, Edo State. RIP”

Majek Fashek’s manager, Omenka Uzoma also confirmed his death. He however called for celebration of the legend’s achievements in a short video.

Majek Fashek is best known for the 1988 album Prisoner of Conscience, which included the multiple award-winning single “Send Down the Rain”. Before his death, he worked with various artists worldwide, including Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg and Beyoncé.

Here Is The Video Below;