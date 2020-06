BBNaija reality star, Ifu Ennada has a word of advise for ladies who are dating fraudsters.

The reality star advised the womed to quit the relationship in order not to attract disgrace upon themselves.

She also advised them to go and hustle clean and make their own money.

Posting on her Instagram page, the Big Brother Naija star wrote:

“Leave that YahooYahoo boyfriend before he brings you Yahoo Yahoo disgrace. Go and hustle clean and make your own money, God will bless the work of your hands.”