Lbee shines Yellowlights in Lagos

Barely 4 weeks after releasing his song and enjoying wide acceptance online and on radio,Fast rising act Lbee of YOS records took a bold step to move to Lagos towards further pushing the already loved song by all. With over 25,000 streams on audiomack amongst other online platforms, according to Pr enthusiast ‘Slasha who was part of the encouraging force to the artiste when contemplating his Lagos move, the song has all the qualities to be one of the breakout songs of 2020.

Expressing his appreciation, Lbee thanked everyone that has taken out time to listen to his song as he endures everyone to keep streaming.

Watch what convinced him to come to Lagos. Also, must an artist be in Lagos to make it “Big”?

