Lagos, Ogun Now Infected With Anti-Church Virus – Bishop Oyedepo Blows Hot

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church International, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, says Lagos and Ogun states have been infected with anti-church virus hence the decision to open markets and keep churches shut.

The cleric said this while delivering a sermon on Sunday.

Oyedepo said it was ironic that people in marketplaces no longer observe social distancing or hygiene and remain open but the church is being suppressed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He argued that refusing to open the church was in contravention of the freedom of worship which is enshrined in the constitution.

The cleric added, “No handwashing, no nothing, everyone is in the market running over each other every day of the week and there is no outbreak from the market but there is now outbreak, perceived outbreak from the church. Prophets are God’s voices to the nations. Caution!

“Now, freedom of worship is no longer a constitutional right but now determined by some individuals. It is a hard thing to kick against the priest. This is no longer coronavirus in Lagos and Ogun. It is now anti-church virus clean and clear.”

Oyedepo said in the last one week, 10 people testified to have been healed of the disease.

The cleric argued that the church which had the power to heal people remained closed.

The bishop said, “Can anybody silence the church? Never! I have never heard of anybody that God healed in the market but people get healed in every church day and night, real tangible healing. We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies. We got 10 this week.

“And that is the place that is vulnerable, not the market.”

Lagos, which is the epicentre of the pandemic, is yet to reopen places of worship.

Ogun State, which shares boundaries with Lagos, is home to the largest auditoriums of many big churches including the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Mountain of Fire Prayer City and the Living Faith Church.