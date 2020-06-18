Kizz Daniel Remembers His Late Father On His Birthday (Photo)

Nigerian music sensation, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel has taken to social media to remember his late father on his birthday.

Yesterday June 17 is the birthday of Kizz Daniel’s father and rather than celebrate him, the singer is mourning because he is no more.

The singer made this known in recent post he shared on his verified Instagram page on Wednesday.

Wishing his late father a happy birthday, Kizz Daniel asked him to continue resting on.

The “Woju” crooner also shared a photo of him and his brother, @Uthy_OMG holding a painting of them and their late father.

Daniel and his brother also reminded their late father of how much they love and miss him.

Sharing the above photo, Kizz Daniel wrote; “Happy birthday to my HERO, MY DAD. REST ON DADDY. We love you.”