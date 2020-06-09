Kizz Daniel Allegedly Moves Into His New Mansion In Lekki (Video)

Days after Nigerian singer, Davido packed into his Banana Island mansion, his colleague, Kizz Daniel has now moved into his Lekki mansion.

Couple of weeks ago, Kizz Daniel was in the news for allegedly acquiring a new Lekki Mansion.

Kizz Daniel moves into his new mansion

The former G-Worldwide signee has now confirmed the alleged reports by uploading a video of himself taking a walk into his new mansion.

Online sources reveal his new home is located at Richmond Gate Estate, Lekki, Lagos State.

Richond Estate is same environ where Tiwa Savage, 2Baba and AY reportedly live.

Below is a video he shared on his insta story that captured moment he was stepping into his new home;