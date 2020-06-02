Kim & Kanye West Threaten Ex-Bodyguard With $10m Lawsuit For Discussing Kanye’s Rules

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have threatened their former bodyguard with a multi-million dollar lawsuit, reports TMZ, after he made explosive claims about the rapper last month.

Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, have reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye’s ex bodyguard Steve Stanulis, alleging he made ‘false and defamatory statements’ and breached a confidentiality agreement on the Hollywood Raw Podcast last month.

Stanulis, who was reportedly fired by the rapper back in 2016, said that he was given ‘ridiculous rules’ to abide by and described the Famous star as ‘one of my least favorite people to work with over the course of time’ on the podcast.

Documents obtained by TMZ claim the former bodyguard signed the agreement in February 2016 and it prohibits him from speaking about any personal or business-related information about Kim and Kanye.

The website states that while Kim and Kanye haven’t specified which of Steve’s statements are false and defamatory, they have threatened to sue for at least $10 million for breaching the confidentiality agreement if he does it again.

Back in 2016, Kim and Kanye were said to have threatened to sue Stanulis for the same thing and demanded a public apology.

Stanulis’ publicist denied to TMZ that any breach of confidentiality agreement had been committed.

Zack Teperman said: ‘My client went on a podcast to promote his new film, and old stories that were already out there were brought up.’

‘For Kanye and Kim’s counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together.’

‘If Kanye and Kim wish to continue this further, that is up to them, but I think their time and money would be better suited helping out with more pressing matters in our society than what happened many years ago.’