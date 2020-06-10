Khafi Removed From BBNaija Pepper Dem Whatsapp Group

Barely two days after she lamented about how the big brother Naija reunion show has become toxic, ex-housemate, Khafi has been removed from their ‘Pepper Dem’ Whatsapp group.

She made this known on Twitter and according to her, they saved her the trouble, as it seems as though she really doesn’t want to be there anymore.

“Lol I’ve just seen that I’ve been removed from the WhatsApp group. Thanks for saving me the trouble guys ✌🏾Face throwing a kiss” she wrote as she shared a screenshot from the group showing her removal.

Recall that Khafi Kareem had expressed her disappointment on how Ella was treated during Monday’s reunion show, saying a line has been crossed.

