Kemi Olunloyo Makes Shocking Revelation About Person Close To Dbanj That’s Behind His Rape Allegation

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that Dbanj’s former manager, Frank Amudo is the brain behind the rape allegation against the singer.

According to Olunloyo, Amudo allegedly set the girl up with the singer, with the alleged plan to extort him over his new endorsement deal with Heritage Bank.

It was also reported that Frank was a known pimp for celebrities during major concerts and he was behind the accuser, Seyitan’s Twitter handle and made it appear as if Dbanj and his team hijacked the handle.

Read full reports below:

@seyitannn_ you are a LIAR young lady! I don’t represent @iamdbanj nor take sides. I defend media freedom and in my opinion you should confess because you have DEFAMED the musician and his family. I will now expose the facts on #Kemitalksrape YOU make it hard for victims.

@seyitannn_you did NOT tweet these allegations. Your friend who tweeted them for you on instructions of Frank Amudo, DBanj’s FIRED mgr. She contacted me. This is extremely fraudulent as you presented yourself as a RAPE VICTIM. @PoliceNGtake note. Those tweets now deleted!

@seyitannn_Just like @timidakoloyou used useless INUENDOS to get attention of an alleged rapist. Your tweet handler now ex pal turned the handle into a charade. You gave sympathizers the impression that DBanj’s team “hijacked” your handle. No evidence from @TwitterSupport.

However, Amudo has threatened to sue Olunloyo.

