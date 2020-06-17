Kelvin Boj Releases New Album, ‘Man on A Mission’

Atlanta-based Nigerian producer and music artiste, Kelvin Boj has been putting out good music over the years and has also produced songs for different Afrobeats, Hip-Hop and Dancehall artists from Africa.

This time, he’s out with his debut album tagged “Man on A Mission” and it houses collaborations with Gucci Mane, Skiibii, Wale, Lil Kesh, Dej Loaf and Yung Mal.

Furthermore, he described the album as a carefully crafted blend of Afrobeats and Hip-Hop, it boasts of productions from Zaytoven, Spellz, Big Dre, Travis Barker and Kelvin Boj himself.

Listen below.

