Kanye West Celebrates His Wife Kim Kardashian For Officially Becoming A Billionaire

American rapper, Kanye West is very proud of all that his wife Kim Kardashian-West has accomplished, and have taken to twitter to celebrate her for ‘officially becoming a billionaire’.

The singer, 43, who officially became a billionaire two months ago, penned a sweet note to his wife, 39, in the wake of news that beauty conglomerate Coty acquired a 20 percent stake in Kim’s KKW Beauty for $200 million, valuing the cosmetics and fragrance business at $1 billion.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” Kanye wrote on Twitter. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.”

“So blessed this is still life,” he captioned. “So I made you this still life.”

“We love you so much,” the musician added.

In his tribute, West also shared an image of fresh produce and flowers laid out in the sun.

So I made you this still life We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020