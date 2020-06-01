JusticeForUWA: Uwaila Died A Virgin – Women Leader Reveals (Video)

A women leader at University of Benin simply identified as Precious, has revealed in a new interview that Uwaila Omozuwa was a virgin before her rape and murder.

Precious made this known in a recent interview she had with pressmen.

Reacting to the news, she labeled the incident “barbaric” and said Uwaila’s father confirmed that she was a virgin before her rapists had their way with her.

She called on appropriate authorities in the state to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

Speaking further, she detailed the pitiable state Uwaila was after she was discovered in her pool of blood in the church.

She revealed that the 22-year-old could barely open her eyes not to talk of uttering a word before she passed on.

See video below: