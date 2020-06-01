JusticeForUwa: UNIBEN Reacts To The R*pe And Death Of 100-Level Student

The University of Benin has reacted to the r*pe and death of one of its students, Uwa Omozuwa, The PUNCH reports.

UNIBEN in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, advised its students to be wary of the company they keep and the places they visit.

Omozuwa, who was a first-year student of the Microbiology Department, was raped at Redeemed Christian Church of God Province 10, Ikpoba Hill, Benin, on May 27, 2020.

The assailants struck her head with a fire extinguisher and left her for dead.

She eventually succumbed to her injuries on May 30.

The school described the act as shocking, adding that its management would visit the deceased’s family soon.

The statement read in part, “Reacting on behalf of management, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lillian Salami, said the actions are condemnable and should not be condoned by any society. She said the current pandemic was already hard on everyone and that compounding it with inflicting additional pain on any family is a wicked act.

“While commiserating with the bereaved family on the loss of their dear daughter, Prof. Salami prayed God to grant her soul peaceful rest. The Vice Chancellor then used the opportunity to call on students of the institution and indeed all young people to be wary of the company they keep and the places they visit.”