JusticeforUWA: Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki Reacts To The R*pe And Murder Of UNIBEN Student

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reacted to the news of the r*pe and murder of a 100-level student of the University of Benin UNIBEN, Uwaila Omozuwa, inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God parish in the state.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, the governor said the police has been mandated to identify, arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable in her death

”I have ordered the Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG ) to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The @PoliceNG has been mandated to identify, arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable in her death. The Violence Against Persons (VAP) Law is in effect in our state.

Using this law, we would ensure to investigate what exactly transpired and deal decisively with the those found complicit in the dastardly act, whoever they might be. ” he tweeted