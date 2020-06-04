JusticeForBarakat: ”Expose My Daughter’s Killers Within Seven Days” Victim’s Mother Begs God

Mrs Kafayat Bello, the mother of Barakat Bello, an 18-year-old student of Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, who was raped and murdered by-yet-to be identified men in their home in Ibadan, Oyo state on Monday, June 1, has begged God to expose those who killed her daughter within seven days.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Mrs Bello said she was not at home during the attack but returned home to see her daughter in a pool of blood. She said Barakat’s killers did not let Barakat fulfill her promises to uplift their poor family.

“Only God knows how it happened. I was not at home. Some neighbours called me around 6pm. By the time I got home, I found my daughter in the pool of blood. I was shocked. She took her phone to Kara for repair on Sunday and went to retrieve it on Monday around 2pm. Some people saw her around 5pm while returning home.

She later went to fetch water to take a bath. Those killers had stolen some things in our room. They met her on their way out through the backyard and attacked her. Her younger sister, who had gone to the Arabic class, was the one that alerted the neighbours when she found her in the pool of blood.” she said.

The distraught mother described her late daughter as a precious child.

“She made a lot of promises for me to turn our lives around because we are poor. They (the killers) did not make my daughter fulfil all her promises.

There is nothing people can do for me that would bring her back to life. But one thing I am asking Allah is whoever is involved in the killing of my daughter be exposed before seven days,” she said.

The Oyo state police command says it is investigating the incident.