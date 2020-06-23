Just Give Me The PDP Ticket And Watch Me Become The Next Anambra Governor – Ekwunife

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District , Mrs Uche Ekwunife, has said nothing will stop her from becoming the next governor of the state if she picks the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Anambra State governorship election is expected to hold in November 2021.

Addressing the PDP ward chairmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital, Ekwunife said she had the capacity to defeat the candidates of all the political parties in the race.

She said, “Let us do what will take us to the government house and I’m presenting myself to seek the Number One position in the state and I will take PDP to the Agu Awka Government House because I know that I have the capacity and capability to win election for PDP.

“Once I have your ticket, I have won the election for you. If you want government house , Iyom( Ekwunife) will give you government house and if I have the PDP ticket, let all the political parties in Anambra state present one candidate, I will defeat all of them. I don’t think I have any challenge winning election.”