Jurgen Klopp Confirms Player To Miss Liverpool’s Clash With Everton Today

Liverpool head coach, Jurgen Klopp has disclosed that winger, Xherdan Shaqiri will miss the Reds’ away Premier League clash against Everton due to a calf injury.

He also revealed that he expects Liverpool and Everton players to be in good shape when both teams clash at Goodison Park.

“Shaqiri was injured, and he is not ready, but he is on a good way,” Klopp was quoted by Liverpool’s official website as saying. “He’ll not be [out for] long, but he’s the only one out.”

Klopp added:

“I expect us to be in good shape, but we will see how good it is. “I also expect Everton to be in very good shape and so it will be difficult for us, and rightly so, it is the Premier League. “We did not play for a while, so we should try to sort the problems in this game, we should give them some as well and then we will see.”

The kick-off time for the match is 7 pm.