Jose Mourinho Mocks Solskjaer Ahead Of Tottenham vs Man United

Tottenham Hotspur boss, Jose Mourinho, seems to have added fuel to fire ahead of their first game back against his former club Manchester United, by delivering a damning assessment of rival manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to The Athletic, Mourinho has said the Norwegian is out of his depth at United.

Solskjaer replaced Mourinho at Old Trafford in December 2018.

Since then Solskjaer has overcome a difficult spell to rejuvenate his United squad, while Mourinho has struggled to hit the ground running with Spurs.

United have already beaten Tottenham once this season, winning 2-1 at Old Trafford before Christmas.

Solskjaer’s men are also four points ahead on the Premier League table and a win on Friday would stretch their lead and all-but end Tottenham’s hopes of claiming a top four spot.