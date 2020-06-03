Jos Chillin’ Presents Know-The-How Webinar Series.

Fast growing tourism brand Jos Chillin’ announces Know-The-How webinar, its first online seminar taking place on June 13 by noon.

In reality of the economic downturn as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, it is even more important to equip the youth with updated skill sets to be able to survive during and post Covid-19.

Formerly called Jos Chillin’ skill acquisition seminar, Know-The-How webinar is a 2-hour master class on a cross-section of interests by qualified professionals.

Host: Osama Akponuno

Moderator: Chinwe Blessing

Speakers:

Ireti Doyle (Acting).

Ayo Animashaun (Media Entrepreneurship).

Steve Oni (Digital Marketing Master Class).

Bukola Sawyerr-Izeogo (PR)

Noble Igwe (Blogging)

Kelechi Amadi (Photography).

MI Abaga (Music Business).

Sign up here for access to the webinar https://bit.ly/knowthe

Jos Chillin’ is a tourism promotion and human capital development project of Jos Chillin’ Limited, that is changing the narrative on the plateau and restoring its reputation as the prime entertainment and tourism hub in Northern Nigeria.