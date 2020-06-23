Jaywon Unveils Cover Art For Incoming Mixtape, “AJE” Drops Tracklist Too

Nigerian Singer, Jaywon will unleashed an incredible 2020 start with a 10-track Mixtape titled, ‘AJE’ on June 26, 2020.

A few weeks ago, he teased the title for the MIXTAPE via his social media account. The songs from the Mixtape are titled, ‘Saro, Inside Life, Away, Irin Ajo Ife, Aje (Part 1-2-3), Ability, One Call, Family.

Three of those songs are produced by irockclassic, Two are produced by Blaq Jerzee, while the other five was produced by Soularge, Don Adah, Tefa, Phynest, Xsmile.

The Singer made the announcement in the via his Instagram.

Tags:AjeJaywon
