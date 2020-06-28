Jaywon Releases New Mixtape Dubbed, ‘Aje’

Jaywon serves new mixtape dubbed, ‘Aje’

Uber-talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Jaywon comes through with a brand new project entitled, “Aje” the mixtape.

Consequently, Jaywon’s new project “Aje” (the mixtape) houses 10-tracks with guest appearances from Save Fame, Zlatan, Lyta, Barry Jhay, Phyno, Magnito, IDYL, Danny S, Qdot, Keke Ogungbe, DMC Ladida, Alijiita, and Umu Obiligbo.

Production credits on the project were claimed by the likes of irockclassic, Blaq Jerzee, Soularge, Don Adah, Tefa, Phynest, and Xsmile.

Listen below.

